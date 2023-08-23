Jets'n'Guns 2 Launches August 25 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Rake in Grass announced the side-scrolling shoot 'em up, Jets'n'Guns 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 25 for $14.99 / €14.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The universe is once again facing a terrible threat. An unknown but powerful entity from another dimension has entered our reality and is attempting to wipe out all sentient life. The inhabited planets of the galaxy are too divided to take action. It’s up to you, the bravest and finest pilot in the galaxy, to face the enemy alone and prevail against overwhelming odds!

Jets’n’Guns 2, the sequel to the popular Jets’n’Guns, is a side-scrolling space shooter with a heavy emphasis on action and destruction. Travel the galaxies and unleash an arsenal of some of the deadliest weapons and devices ever invented to save the universe from its otherwise inevitable doom.

Key Features:

Insane levels of destruction.

Relentless action.

Massive arsenal with a constant flow of new weapons.

Innovative equipment.

High replayability.

Heavy metal soundtrack by Swedish/Finnish band Machinæ Supremacy.

Local cooperative support.

cooperative support. Native 4K graphics at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5.

