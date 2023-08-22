Alan Wake 2 Trailer Showcases The Dark Place - News

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live released a new trailer for Alan Wake 2 that showcases The Dark Place.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Trapped in a nightmare, Alan Wake has been trying to write his way out. But what happens when something else escapes?

Play as the writer, Alan Wake, and the FBI agent, Saga Anderson. Explore two beautiful and terrifying realities in Remedy Entertainment's first survival horror game, and rewrite Alan Wake's reality to escape the surreal cityscape of the Dark Place.

Here there's only victims and monsters. And monsters wear many faces.

Alan Wake 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 27.

