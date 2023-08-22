Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III First Campaign Gameplay Video Released - News

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live released the first gameplay video for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

View the campaign gameplay video below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10. Digital pre-orders are available now on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and Battle.net.

