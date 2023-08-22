Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Sindel and General Shao - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios in a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 revealed Sindel and General Shao will all be playable fighters, and Motaro and Shujinko will be a Kameo Fighters.

Read details on the three fighters below:

The two new characters are showcased in a new trailer, entitled Rulers of Outworld, complete with a first look at gameplay and story elements. As supreme ruler of Outworld’s army, General Shao has proven loyalty to his realm through countless victories in battle and possesses a gameplay style that dominates opponents with conquering strength and iron will. Sindel is the empress of Outworld who fights to protect her family and empire with the ability to vanquish enemies with her mystifying hair, piercing scream, and power of levitation.

Additionally, Motaro and Shujinko can be seen in the video as a new Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches with a range of support moves.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

