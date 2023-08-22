Marvel Snap Out Now for PC - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced the free-to-play collectible card game, Marvel Snap, has left Early Access and is now available for PC via Steam.

"Marvel Snap on PC is finally here!! If you haven’t gotten into Marvel Snap yet, now is the time!" said Second Dinner’s Ben Brode. "Launching the game on PC has been a dream of ours for years now, and we’ve worked really hard to ensure it’s an experience that players new and old are going to absolutely love. This is especially an exciting time for the streaming community, who have welcomed Marvel Snap with open arms. The game looks absolutely beautiful on PC and we can’t wait to see the epic streams on Twitch now that we’re live."

View the PC launch trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

