Lords of the Fallen Story Trailer Released - News

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live released the story trailer for the dark fantasy action RPG Lords of the Fallen.

Lords of the Fallen will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 13.

