Nightingale launches in Early Access on February 22, 2024 - News

Developer Inflexion Games announced Nightingale will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 22, 2024 in Early Access.

Nightingale is a first-person, player-versus-environment, open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends. Build, craft, fight, and explore as you venture through mystical portals into a variety of amazing and fantastical realms.

You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophe has left you fighting to survive in a labyrinth of beautiful and dangerous Fae realms.

Your goal: become a skilled Realmwalker, and navigate the web of transdimensional portals. Only then can you discover your way to the magical city of Nightingale, the last known bastion of humanity.

Survive the Realms

Prepare to make your way through Faewild forests, harrowing swamps, shimmering deserts, and shadowy jungles as you unlock the portals leading deeper into the lands of Fae. Cook meals, build shelter, and muster the spirit to persevere in the face of adversity.

Gather and Craft

Craft tools to harvest trees, ore, and plants, along with rarer resources found deep in the realms. Discover new schematics and assemble the equipment and weapons you need to survive. Using specialized ingredients and arcane technologies, you can enhance your gear with magical properties.

Build and Manage

Design and construct an impressive estate from a variety of styles and tilesets. Upgrade and customize your structures, and form communities to safely live off the land. You can even recruit NPC workers to help expand your homestead, automate production, and assist in resource gathering.

Explore and Discover

Freely roam expansive realms, where stunning visuals will transport you into a mystical Victorian Gaslamp Fantasy world. Find the abandoned remnants of past Realmwalker expeditions, investigate mysterious Fae architecture, and scout derelict ruins. Through every new portal, beauty and danger await you in equal measure.

Cooperative or Solo

Adventure solo, or play cooperatively with your friends in an online shared-world realmscape. Combine your strengths, skills, and resources to survive and thrive together. Work together to build communal estates, join up in uncovering the mysteries of the realms, and unite in facing the challenges of the Fae.

Deadly Encounters

Craft and wield a variety of melee weapons and firearms in first-person combat. Confront the fearsome creatures that lurk in the portal network. Fend off incursions by the twisted Fae mimicries of humanity known only as the Bound. Join other players against colossal apex creatures in the deepest reaches of the realms.

