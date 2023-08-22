Starfield Gets Live Action Trailer Ahead of Release - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released the live action trailer for Starfield ahead of its release next month.

View the live action trailer below:

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6. Early access begins on September 1 for those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade of the game.

