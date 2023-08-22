My Time at Sandrock Delayed to November 2 - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games have announced My Time at Sandrock has been delayed from September 26 to November 2.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

"Today we would like to address a release delay for My Time at Sandrock," reads a message from the developer. "Our team has been hard at work making sure the game is the best it can be upon release, but after much deliberation, we feel that a delay is necessary to better ensure the game quality will meet your standards and expectations.

"We know players have been looking forward to this title, so we sincerely apologize for extending its development. November 2 is our updated release date for physical and digital versions of the game.

"We would also like to take this time to thank you for your continued support. Your continued enthusiasm and fan contributions are greatly appreciated and keep us focused and motivated as we come closer to launch. We wouldn’t be where we are without your help and support. With all our hearts, we look forward to welcoming you to Sandrock on November 2!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles