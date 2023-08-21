Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Races to the top of the UK Retail Charts - News

/ 504 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 19, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to second place with sales up one percent. FIFA 23 is down one spot to third place with sales down 22 percent. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained in fourth place with sales down 15 percent.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up four spots to fifth place with sales up 26 percent compared to the previous week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II re-entered the top 10 in sixth place with sales up 48 percent.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga price promotion ended and fell down the charts from first to 24th place with sales dropping 77 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft (NS) Pikmin 4 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Sports

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles