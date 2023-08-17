Alan Wake 2 Delayed to October 27 Due to Busy Month of Releases - News

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 has been delayed by 10 days from October 17 to October 27 due to how busy of a month October is with new releases. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27," said Remedy Entertainment via the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account.

"October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games. We can't wait to show you what everyone's favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!"

Read details on the game below:

A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent, arrives to investigate. Meanwhile, Alan Wake, a lost writer trapped in a nightmare beyond our world, writes a dark story in an attempt to shape the reality around him and escape his prison. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected at heart in ways neither of them can understand. Trapped in a sinister horror story where there are only victims and monsters, can they break out to be the heroes they need to be?

Solve a Deadly Mystery

What begins as a small-town murder investigation rapidly spirals into a nightmare journey. Uncover the source of the supernatural darkness in this psychological horror story filled with intense suspense and unexpected twists.

Alan Wake II introduces Saga Anderson

An accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases, arrives to investigate murders in the small town community of Bright Falls. Anderson’s case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.

Play As Two Characters

Experience both Alan Wake’s and Saga Anderson’s stories and see events unfold from different perspectives. Switch between Anderson’s life-or-death race to solve the case and Wake’s desperate attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place.

Explore Two Worlds

Experience two beautiful yet terrifying worlds, each with its own rich cast of characters and deadly threats. Discover majestic landscapes of Cauldron Lake in the Pacific Northwest and the idyllic towns of Bright Falls and Watery. Contrasting sharply, attempt to escape the nightmarish cityscape of the Dark Place.

Survive With Light

With limited resources, take on powerful supernatural enemies in desperate close-combat situations. It takes more than just a gun to survive: light is the ultimate weapon in the fight against the darkness and will be your refuge when enemies threaten to overwhelm you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

