Starfield Goes Gold, Preload Starts Tomorrow on Xbox - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have announced Starfield has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Preload for the game on the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Microsoft Store starts tomorrow, August 17 and on August 30 for PC via Steam.

Prepare for launch.#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 16, 2023

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6. Early access begins on September 1 for those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade of the game.

