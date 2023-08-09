Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Set for August 17 - News

Activision announced it will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on August 17 with the release of a new trailer that reveals the return of return of Vladimir Makarov.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch on November 10.

View the trailer below:

