Remnant II Developer Looking at Adding Crossplay

Remnant II Game Director David Adams in a Reddit AMA was asked if the developer was looking at adding crossplay to the game and Adams revealed "it is being actively worked on."

"Yes, we are looking at it," said Adams. "There are issues with the different platforms and what they require in order to allow crossplay, but it is being actively worked on."

Adams also said the developers are working on the ability to join friends directly from the Join menu.

Adams added, "For the foreseeable future we plan to just support joining friend games from the join menu. All your friends should show up on that menu by priority (they even have a convenient friend icon in the latest patch). You can also join your friends from the friends list in the main menu.

"The invite feature is something we will have to continue to work on as Sony has some requirements that don't jive really well with our matchmaking solution. But I would hope that being able to see and join your friend games at will should suffice for most cases."

Remnant II released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 25.

