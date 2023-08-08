Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Stadium 2 Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 66 Views

by, posted 7 minutes ago

Nintendo announced Pokémon Trading Card Game is now available on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library and Pokémon Stadium 2 is now available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Read details on the games below:

Pokémon Trading Card Game

The greatest Pokemon Trading Card Game players of all time—the Grand Masters-are looking for one player worthy of inheriting the four rare, Legendary Pokemon Cards! Build new decks with the Auto Deck Machine, hone your skills on the Challenge Machine and test your ability in Challenge Hall. Expand your card collection, duel your way through 8 Club Masters and earn the right to challenge the Grand Masters in the Pokemon Dome! Shadowy figures, wise instructors and powerful opponents await in the ultimate trading card game adventure!

Includes over 200 of your favorite Pokémon Trading Cards, plus new cards exclusive to the Game Boy game!

Learn how to play the card game, build and manage decks and duel with other card players in step-by-step tutorials.

Duel a friend using the Game Link cable (sold separately) or generate new cards using the Infra-red Card Pop! feature (available with Game Boy Color only).

Basic reading skills are needed to fully enjoy the story.

Pokémon Stadium 2

Encounter Hundreds of Pokemon in tremendous 3D!

What’s better than victory in a Pokemon battle? Victory in a 3D arena on the Nintendo 64! See the Pokemon you’ve carefully trained fully rendered in 3-D ready for battle! Then prepare your strategy and stand back while your Pokémon battle it out!

See Pokemon such as Ho-oh and Pichu battling against old favorites like Mewtwo and Pikachu.

Take on 21 Pokemon Trainers in the Gym Leader Castle and try to win it all to become the Stadium champion!

Discover 12 all-new multiplayer mini-games featuring Pokemon from Gold and Silver!

multiplayer mini-games featuring Pokemon from Gold and Silver! Transfer Pokemon from the Red, Blue, Yellow, Silver, and Gold versions of Pokemon for Game Boy or play with Rental Pokemon included in the game. (Transferring Pokemon requires an N64 Transfer Pak and a Game Boy Game Pak, each sold separately.)

Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online membership. Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles