WrestleQuest Delayed to August 22

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mega Cat Studios announced WrestleQuest has been delayed from August 8 to August 22.

The game will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

"When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices," reads the statement from Mega Cat Studios on the delay.

"Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that.

"We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We’re blown away by the support we’ve seen from players excited for WrestleQuest and we can’t wait to share the finished game with everyone on August 22."

