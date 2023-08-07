Street Fighter 6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration and A.K.I. DLC Announced - News

Capcom has announced Street Fighter 6 will be getting a collaboration with Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that will launch on August 8 and the A.K.I. DLC, which will release this Fall.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration adds the ability to turn your World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into one of the turtles, new gear, new emotes, new Titles, new stamps, new in-game device wallpapers, and new camera frames in Photo Mode.

View the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration trailer below:

View the A.K.I. trailer below:

Read details on the upcoming content below:

Starting on August 8, 2023, Street Fighter 6 players will be able to style their custom avatars with new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gear and emotes, apply fun new Titles, send Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stamps to the chat, customize their in-game mobile wallpaper and camera frames, and even turn their World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into their favorite Turtle! High Three!

Evo also marked the captivating debut of the mysterious A.K.I., soon to be the 20th playable Street Fighter 6 character, with her first in-game cinematic footage from the single-player World Tour mode as a surprise stinger for the crowd. A.K.I. will be released in Fall 2023 and we’ll have much more to share about her at a later date.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration is the second branded partnership within Street Fighter 6 since its release in June 2023, following a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger at launch. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration invites players to show off their Turtle fandom in various fun ways, while also decking out the in-game social center—Battle Hub—-with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles banners, signage, and trailers. The heroes in a half shell are also starring in their latest movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in theaters now from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions, and produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver.

Street Fighter 6 is the latest game in the storied Street Fighter franchise, representing the next evolution of the series with an all-new single player World Tour mode, a community-focused Battle Hub mode, and the culmination of core gameplay modes present via Fighting Ground. The game has already sold more than two million units worldwide.

Street Fighter 6 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

