Killer Instinct Free 10th Anniversary Update Announced - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Iron Galaxy via the official Killer Instinct Twitter accounts have announced the free 10th anniversary update for the fighting game.

The update adds 4K support for the Xbox Series X|S, improved matchmakings, and balance adjustments.

"Our friends Iron Galaxy are back! And together, we’re bringing you Killer Instinct's free 10th Anniversary Update later this year – including a balance update, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for Series X|S. More info coming soon!" reads the tweet.

Killer Instinct released for the Xbox One in November 2013 and for PC in March 2016.

Our friends @IronGalaxy are back! And together, we’re bringing you Killer Instinct's free 10th Anniversary Update later this year – including a balance update, improved matchmaking, and 4K support for Series X|S.



More info coming soon! — Killer Instinct (@KillerInstinct) August 5, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles