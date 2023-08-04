Pokémon Presents Set for August 8, to Feature 35 Minutes of Pokémon News and Updates - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents on YouTube on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST.

The Pokémon Presents will feature "35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates!"

The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers!



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates! 🎊https://t.co/Lxoud6kVxF pic.twitter.com/xe65FmqEn5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 4, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles