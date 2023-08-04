By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokémon Presents Set for August 8, to Feature 35 Minutes of Pokémon News and Updates

Pokémon Presents Set for August 8, to Feature 35 Minutes of Pokémon News and Updates - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 51 minutes ago / 243 Views

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents on YouTube on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST. 

The Pokémon Presents will feature "35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
160rmf (23 minutes ago)

I'm really holding my expectations down. Probably updates for pokemon sleep and a new Switch game: A spin off of pokemon sleep, where you take care of a lodge!(also available for smartphones)

  • 0
NintendoPie (38 minutes ago)

i'm terrified...

  • 0
KLXVER (52 minutes ago)

Pokemon Legends 2 here we come!

  • 0