The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been Seen by 168.1M People - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Nintendo in its earnings report for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which ended June 30, revealed The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been seen by 168.1 million people worldwide as of July 30.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which began its theatrical release in various markets around the world on April 5, has now been viewed by 168.10 million people worldwide (as of July 30)," reads Nintendo's earnings report.

"As of July 26, global box-office revenues totaled 1.349 billion dollars, which is the highest ever for an original film based on a video game, and the second-highest for an animated film.

"This film has been well received by audiences of all ages in theaters, not only in Japan, North America, Europe, and Australia, which are the main markets for our dedicated video game platform business, but also in South America and Asia. This is helping us build a lasting affection for our Super Mario IP around the world.

"Moreover, the heightened consumer interest in Super Mario is having positive effects in a wide range of fields, including growing sales of Mario related titles, and sales of smart device apps and merchandise."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles