Koei Tecmo and Gust to Announce New Atelier Game on August 8

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust are set to announce a new entry in the Atelier franchise on August 8 at 21:00 JST / 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT. The game will be announced on YouTube.

Two Atelier games have been released in 2023 - Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

