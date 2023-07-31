Gran Turismo 7 Update to Add 4 New Cars on August 7. - News

Gran Turismo series producer and developer Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi via Twitter announced the next update for Gran Turismo 7 will release on August 7.

The update will add four new cars to the game, which includes the Toyota GR Corolla, the Maserati MC20, the 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, and the Toyota Hiace. The Toyota GR Corolla won't be available to purchase in the game until the end of September, according to GT Planet.

Gran Turismo 7 is available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The next update is coming on 7 August.

8月7日、次のアップデート来ます。#GT7 pic.twitter.com/Nd0xBHrrwa — 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) July 30, 2023

