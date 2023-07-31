Industry Experts: 2024 Release Window for Switch Successor Makes Sense - News

There is a rumor that Nintendo is targeting a second half of 2024 release window for the next-generation Nintendo Switch. Video game industry analysts speaking with VideoGamesChronicle have stated that a 2024 release window for the Switch successor makes sense.

Dr Serkan Toto, the Tokyo-based video games industry consultant, said a 2024 release for the Switch successor would make sense given Nintendo's projects Switch shipments for the current fiscal year.

"I would generally say that looking at Nintendo’s financials, it seems clear that it’s time for a new piece of hardware in 2024," said Toto. "Hardware is already projected to fall 16.5% year-on-year in the current fiscal, while the minus for software is expected to hit 15.9%. The only way to stop these losses from totally ballooning next fiscal is a new device, and the second half of 2024 sounds like a realistic release window to me."

Christopher Dring, ReedPop’s head of games B2B, said a 2024 release for the Switch successor would match Nintendo's historical trend.

"The original Switch released over three years after PS4 and Xbox One, which proved to be an effective move for Nintendo. A second half 2024 release for Switch 2 would be nearly four years after PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, so we would see a similar ‘mid-cycle’ launch for Nintendo," said Dring.

"I’d argue that unlike 2017, Microsoft and Sony‘s consoles still feel relatively new at the moment, partially due to component shortages slowing the roll-out in the first two years, and software delays meaning we’ve not seen too many titles take full advantage of either PS5 or Xbox Series X. So it’s to be seen whether Nintendo will enjoy the same benefit.

"However, the biggest competitor Nintendo faces is itself. Although its core fans are eager for more hardware, its more family-orientated ‘casual’ fans will need more convincing. What will the next Mario Kart offer that they’re currently not getting from the current one, for example?

"Nintendo has struggled to upgrade players in previous generations, so how it approaches things like digital libraries, the Nintendo Account and even backwards compatibility may prove crucial in the next system getting off to a strong start."

Dring added that Nintendo spread out its releases for the Switch as it launched in March 2017 and that by the time the Switch was in its first holiday it had a Zelda game, Mario game, Splatoon game, and Mario Kart game. If Nintendo were to launch the Switch successor in holiday 2024, he expects it to launch with multiple major games.

"In 2017, Nintendo spread out its releases, with a big game arriving almost every month," he said. "By the time the Holiday period arrived, the firm had Mario, Zelda, Splatoon and Mario Kart – plus a number of smaller titles like Arms and Xenoblade – to push the console over the crucial Christmas sales window.

"If Nintendo opts for a Q4 release next year, I’d expect the company to have multiple games ready to go for launch."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

