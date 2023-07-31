[Update] Rumor: Nintendo Targeting 2nd Half of 2024 to Release Next-Gen Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,795 Views
Update:
Eurogamer has stated its own sources are claiming a Switch successor will launch "in the latter half of 2024, which will remain playable in a handheld configuration."
Original Post:
Nintendo is targeting to release its next-generation console in the second half of 2024, according to "multiple people with knowledge of Nintendo’s next-gen console plans" who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.
The second half of 2024 release window is to ensure Nintendo has ample stock available at launch and to avoid shortages that were seen for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The sources claim development kits for the successor to the Nintendo Switch are already with key partner studios.
Two of the sources claim the Switch successor could release with an LCD, rather than an OLED screen that comes with the more expensive Switch model. This will be dome in order to bring down costs as larger storage will be needed for the console due to higher fidelity games.
The Switch successor, according to the sources, will include a cartridge slot. However, the sources don't know for sure if it will have backwards compatibility support or not.
I hope they mean a card slot. I seriously doubt they are going back to cartridges.
I'm guessing it will only have a cart slot for backwards compatibility purposes with Switch 1. Very doubtful they will use carts to store Switch 2 games, as Switch 2 needs pretty fast storage speed in order to have any hope of getting PS5/XS ports, and carts fast enough to allow easy porting of PS5/XS games that are also big enough to fit 50+ GB games would be pretty darn expensive.
Their options for Switch 2 are pretty much either go digital only for games (unlikely as they would alienate retailers in a big way), go with expensive high speed and high capacity cartridges (also unlikely), or ship the games on UHS-3 speed SD cards or SD Express speed SD cards which can't be written over or formatted like a normal SD card.
I'm surprised I see so many people frequently worrying about backwards compatibility and even doubting it. Nintendo always applied backwards compatibility to a console that was a follow up.
Traditionally, Nintendo for the most part takes backwards compatibility into consideration when it comes to new systems. From the entire GB/GBC/GBA line, DS/3DS line, Wii could play GameCube titles, Wii U could play Wii titles. It's primarily been when the entire way of how they store their games physically changes, that's when BC isn't considered. Storage of the Switch was brand new and with how successful the Switch was, it'd be hard to think Nintendo is going to change it entirely again after a single generation. So it's seemingly a safe assumption for many that Switch 2 will have BC.
Yeah I meant the ones that shared similar concepts. Like the Wii to Wii U, DS to 3DS, etc. The only time backwards combability didn't happen was when the physical copies changed. Like from N64 cartridge to disc based. And obviously Wii U + 3DS to Switch. According to this source, the next console is similar to the Switch and includes cartridge slot, that basically proves it will have BC.
It is more 50/50 if you look at the overall Nintendo era. SNES couldn't play NES. N64 couldn't play SNES. GameCube couldn't play N64. However, Wii could play GameCube. And Wii U could play Wii. Switch couldn't play anything lol. Their handheld side is better for sure, with Game Boy Color playing Game Boy, Game Boy Advance playing GBC and GB, etc. I'm REALLY hoping Nintendo does the right thing and has full backwards compatibility with the Switch, including full digital rights ownership moving over to the new system. Buying a PS5 was an instant yes decision knowing that my entire PS4 digital library would be right there waiting for me when I turned it on.
On top of that, the Wii and Wii U backwards compatibility were both kinda hacky. Updated interfaces weren’t supported and you had to use an emulator mode. This is not the nature of backwards compatibility I’m looking for. I don’t think many people would be excited about a tack-on solution like that in 2023, as we were kind of annoyed by it in 2006 and 2012. The acceptable solution would be true compatibility like in PC, Mac, and mobile devices where Switch games are accessed the same way as Switch 2 games, and played with the same interface options.
On the bright side, Nintendo handhelds did this a lot better (although, not ideally) in the past, it wasn’t a clunky/annoying experience to play GBA games on the DS, for example. But this was 2004, Switch 2 should be a smoother more integrated experience than this.
Another thing is Switch 1 should see continued support through the launch of the next system. Part of the reason I’ve ducked out of Nintendo in the past was because there were these massive gaps between Nintendo ending support for their last system and then getting into the swing of things for their next one. This “burn it down and build it back up” policy of Nintendo has never worked well unless they have a killer app and good support (as was the case with the Wii and Switch), but that isn’t always the case. Despite the common belief that Nintendo exists in a different realm from other consoles, history has shown that people are willing to pick up other options when Nintendo isn’t providing - even big fans like myself.
That said, I’m 70-95% sure Nintendo will pull through with true backwards compatibility. When the Nvidia support is confirmed, that moves to 95-99%.
Welp, rumors this, rumors that. The reality of it all is that it is also simply a good guess anyone could try to make at this point in the timeframe of the Switch console. After what was revealed at the last Direct, late 2024 or early 2025 was always what made more sense so this isn't surprising in the least.
I've always thought around September for Switch 2; separates the launch week rush and the holiday rush regarding massive shortages while giving big games of 2023 like SMBW a bit more spotlight to sell on the current platform before the successor arrives.
I just hope there will be a controller in the bundle this time, if that's not too much to ask... Just kidding, not a chance...
They should leave it till second half of 2025. Switch is still selling like hot akes and has a chance to overtake PS2 sales.. it will be pointless to kill the sales when it's still high
Sounds about right. Switch would be at least 7 and a half years old by that point. Plus, it would be perfect timing to launch Metroid Prime 4! ;)
Although the likelihood of Switch surpassing the DS and PS2 will be very close. Hard to tell if the Switch will have the legs.
Holiday 2024 makes sense. I hope it'll have backwards compatibility but not the end of the world if it doesn't. I'll be sure to finish Totk by then lol
And if date is true, I'm sure Sony will release the PS5 Pro/slim by then to compete.
I really hope it is backward compatible since i have still many games on Switch i haven't played and unless the launch lineup is really stellar i wouldn't buy it first day. I would also like to replay my Switch games ono a more powerful console too instead of having to buy a new version and starting over...
Finally! A new Nintendo system with last gen graphics!
Honestly with diminishing returns and DLSS 3 ( or even 4), the Switch 2 will probably feel graphically modern. Games like GOW Ragnarok are essentially just 4k60 PS4 games. Switch 2 would be able to wow easily, and for games which really want to push the boat they can render internally from as low as 480p (even lower in handheld mode)