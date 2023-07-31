[Update] Rumor: Nintendo Targeting 2nd Half of 2024 to Release Next-Gen Switch - News

/ 1,795 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Update:

Eurogamer has stated its own sources are claiming a Switch successor will launch "in the latter half of 2024, which will remain playable in a handheld configuration."

Original Post:

Nintendo is targeting to release its next-generation console in the second half of 2024, according to "multiple people with knowledge of Nintendo’s next-gen console plans" who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The second half of 2024 release window is to ensure Nintendo has ample stock available at launch and to avoid shortages that were seen for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The sources claim development kits for the successor to the Nintendo Switch are already with key partner studios.

Two of the sources claim the Switch successor could release with an LCD, rather than an OLED screen that comes with the more expensive Switch model. This will be dome in order to bring down costs as larger storage will be needed for the console due to higher fidelity games.

The Switch successor, according to the sources, will include a cartridge slot. However, the sources don't know for sure if it will have backwards compatibility support or not.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles