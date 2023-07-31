Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 2023 Roadmap of Content Announced - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced the roadmap of content coming to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in 2023.

The roadmap includes five free updates coming each month from August to December, as well as two paid DLC with one coming out in September and the other in December.

Read the details on the roadmap below:

Road map

In our road map for the game, our plan is to try and provide you with something to improve the experience every month!

With regards to the direction of year-round balance adjustments and feature expansion, we will focus on the following 2 points:

Expanding the scope of strategy with a focus on action and RPG

Improving the ease of playability

Boss Rush Mission Part 2

We know you’re looking for more challenges, so we’re bringing you the second multiple boss mission! This feature was first added in the Ver1.08 patch in May, providing higher difficulty missions focusing on bosses that did not appear in the first mission. I hope you will take on this challenge, taking full advantage of the skills you have been honing on a daily basis.



And similar to the “Crouching Dragons’ Battle Royale”, this is a mission that can be played online, so you’ll be able to enjoy it through co-op play while aiming to clear the mission and earn rewards.

New end-game content

In DLC Vol. 2 (coming in September), new end-game content separate from additional difficulty levels will be added. Further details will be released in the coming weeks, but we are planning end-game content that aims to be played repeatedly based on different ‘strategy’, which is one of the themes of Wo Long.

In addition, we are planning further expansion through this end-game content so that DLC Vol. 3 can be played at a deeper level, so please look forward to it.

Major balance adjustments & feature expansion

When DLC Vol. 2 is released, we are also planning a major balance adjustment and feature expansion. As touched upon in the first section, “expanding the scope of strategy with a focus on action and RPG” and “improving the ease of playability” will be the main direction we will take as we make adjustments and/or additions to various features.



For example, in terms of action, this includes the strengthening the uniqueness of each existing weapon type, expanding Martial Arts and Spirit, raising each of the infrequently used action types, and adjusting the timing of cancelling actions. In terms of RPG, this takes into account adjusting the base of infrequently used Special Effects and reviewing how status is reflected. In regards to UI, we are addressing UI controls and flows that are not easy to use. These are just some of the things that we are planning in the coming months.



In advance of DLC Vol. 2, we are also planning for an update to make adjustments related to drops, as well as additional features. It will take some time before these are released, so please be on the lookout for upcoming information.

Collaboration

Collaborations are planned in September with Lies of P, and in November with Nioh. The content we are considering will be different than what we have released for the NARAKA: BLADEPOINT collaboration. We are working hard on these partnership contents in order for fans of these games to be delighted with the outcome. I hope you will all look forward to some exciting things to come!

Optimization and bug fixes for the PC version

We can’t talk about the future without talking about the past and present difficulties with the game. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to everyone playing the PC version of Wo Long since its release. I can assure you that the development team has read each and every report posted on various bulletin boards, social channels, our customer support department, and we have placed top priority on optimization and bug fixes. However, there are many combinations of PC environments in each household, and while our team continues to expand the environments where the game is checked post-launch, it will take time to replicate issues and properly fix them. I promise that we will continue to make improvements so that you can play with peace of mind as soon as possible. We apologize for this delay.

