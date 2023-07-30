Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Geras - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have revealed Geras is a playable fighter in Mortal Kombat 1.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

