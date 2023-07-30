Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Geras - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 450 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have revealed Geras is a playable fighter in Mortal Kombat 1.
View a new trailer of the game below:
Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.
Unexpected, didn't think he was popular enough but I like the re-characterisation based on the new timeline. Wonder if they will do anything drastic in that aspect with other characters.