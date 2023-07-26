Castlevania: Nocturne Animated Series Hits Netflix on September 28 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Netflix announced the Castlevania: Nocturne animated series will release on the streaming service on September 28.

"The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and Creator/Writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation," reads the description on the animated series.

"Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games."

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ut27pye3fp — Castlevania: Nocturne (@Castlevania) July 26, 2023

