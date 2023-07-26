Overpass 2 Release Date Moved Up to September 28, to Launch for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Neopica announced the release date for Overpass 2 has been moved up from October 19 to September 28. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready for the ultimate off-road adventure in Overpass 2! Discover a redesigned and more complete experience: improved graphics, enhanced physics, new vehicles and terrains!

Become a renowned driver in career mode. Rise to the top, challenge friends, and dominate the leaderboard.

Explore five unique environments with 31 thrilling tracks across five different game modes. Choose from over 35 licensed vehicles to conquer any terrain.

Don’t miss the adrenaline-pumping action of Overpass 2. Your off-road journey starts now!

