LogiKing Headed to PS4 on August 23 - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

FuRyu announced LogiKing will launch for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store on August 23 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2022.

Read details on the game below:

LogiKing is a game where you utilize the effects of 10 cards numbered 0 to 9 and deduce your opponent’s hidden cards! The rules are simple but have depth to allow for strategy and tactical thinking against your opponent. Ascend the throne and become the King of Logic!

In Single-Player Mode, learn how to play the game while facing off against AI opponents. Once you are ready, put your logical thinking skills to the test in a multiplayer match!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles