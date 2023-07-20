Gran Turismo Movie Second Trailer Released - News

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the second official trailer for the Gran Turismo movie.

The film is set to release in August and is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough. The racer won the GT Academy esports tournament in 2011 and is now a professional racer competing in the Japanese Super GT series. It was directed by Neill Blomkamp and the screenplay was written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the movie below:

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Directed by: Neill Blomkamp

Screenplay by: Jason Hall and Zach Baylin

Based on the PLAYSTATION STUDIOS video game

Produced by:

Doug Belgrad

Asad Qizilbash

Carter Swan

Dana Brunetti

Executive Producers:

Kazunori Yamauchi

Herman Hulst

Jason Hall

Matthew Hirsch

Cast:

David Harbour

Orlando Bloom

Archie Madekwe

Darren Barnet

Geri Halliwell Horner

Djimon Hounsou

