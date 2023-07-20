PlayStation Store Summer Sale Has Started, Discounts Over 3,000 Games - News

posted 29 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started the PlayStation Store's Summer Sale, which will run until August 16.

Over 3,000 games and add-ons for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 have been discounted. Some of the discounted games will only be available until August 2.

Some of the key games discounted includes Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Dead Island 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, NBA 2K23, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto V, The Last of Us Part I, and many more.

Check out the complete list of games discounted here.

