Bandai Namco Reveals Gamescom 2023 Lineup - News

/ 103 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has revealed its lineup of games for Gamescom 2023, which will run from August 23 to 27 in Cologne, Germany.

The list of games includes Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS, Park Beyond, SAND LAND, Tekken 8, and more.

Read details on the lineup below:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the highly anticipated new action game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment. Players will assemble their Armored Core from a wide variety of parts and weaponry to soar freely through mission locales that redefine three-dimensional action. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available for hands-on at Gamescom before its release on August 25.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS is the brand-new addition to the Ultimate Ninja Storm series. The game, building on the success of the franchise, will feature crisp graphics in the vein of the anime along with dynamic battles and a story mode that features an original Boruto script. Come check out the one-versus-one mode on the Bandai Namco Booth!

Park Beyond

Newly released on June 16, Park Beyond is the new Bandai Namco Europe intellectual property tackling the management genre, giving you the reigns of an amusement park company to run with a healthy dose of craziness. Gamescom visitors can come test their management and creative skills on the booth!

SAND LAND

SAND LAND transports players to a desert world, where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage. Play as the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, joined by Sheriff Rao and demon Thief, and jump into an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. SAND LAND will be playable for the very first time in Europe.

Tekken 8

Tekken 8, the highly anticipated sequel in the legendary series, promises to be the most visually stunning Tekken title yet. The game comes along with a new philosophy focused on aggressiveness, encouraging all-out offense, and leading to spectacular fights. Play against a friend or a random otherGamescom attendee picking your favorite characters!

And More…

Along with this already packed lineup, Bandai Namco Europe is also keeping other thrilling surprises for Gamescom—stay tuned for more and see you there!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles