Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case Headed West on August 24 for Switch and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Shinyuden announced the classic-style mystery adventure game, Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the West on August 24 for $9.90 / €9.90.

The game first released in Japan for the Switch in January 2019, followed by the PlayStation 4 in June 2019, and PC via Steam in July 2019.

View the official trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case is a classic-style mystery adventure game, inspired by the Famicom Detective Club series from the Nintendo Entertainment System era and illustrated by Famitsu’s legend Kiyokazu Arai, will take you on a suspenseful journey through the beautiful landscapes of Ise-Shima. Rendered in a beautiful 8-bit pixel art, as you solve puzzles and unravel mysteries in this retro-style adventure game.

Story

Step into a world of mystery and suspense set in 1980s Japan! Explore and investigate key locations, gather clues, and make choices as you work to solve the case with your partner Ken. Explore the traditional villages and stunning landscapes of Ise Shima as you gather evidence, interview suspects, and solve puzzles to uncover the truth. Unravel the mystery of a murder in Tokyo and the mysterious black pearl known as the Indigo Moon.

