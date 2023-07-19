Acquire Has Seven Games in Development - News

posted 4 hours ago

Acquire president Takuma Endo in an interview with Famitsu revealed the company has seven titles in development. This includes independently developed and jointly developed titles.

Three games from Acquire have been announced so far. This includes XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2, Class of Heroes 2 Remaster, and AMEDAMA in cooperation with IzanagiGames.

One of the unannounced titles from Acquire is a dungeon crawler, which Endo says is cute, but is "quite difficult." It has the story of a girl, an ancient weapon, who awakens in a dungeon.

Another title takes elements of card game-esque deck building. Internal beta testing is underway with positive reception so far.

Thanks, Gematsu.

