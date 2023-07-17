Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have DLC or Extensive Post-Launch Support - News

Assassin's Creed Mirage Creative Director Stephane Boudon in a Reddit AMA revealed there are no plans for DLC or any extensive post-launch support.

"For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch," said Boudon.

Boudon discussing quick saving added, "In a way, we noticed stealth players love quick saving and we decided to make it more accessible. The game difficulty is a factor of course."

When it comes to parkour the team is focused on "fluidity and control" and "taking inspiration from several [Assassin's Creed games]." The team is putting "a lot of efforts working on small details to make sure players have the best control on Basim. We are still fine-tuning the Parkour to reinforce even more this control and the feeling of fluidity and agility when traversing Baghdad."

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

