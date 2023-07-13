Lunar Lander Beyond Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Atari and Cris Tales developer Dreams Uncorporated have announced Lunar Lander Beyond for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in the first half of 2024.

Lunar Lander Beyond is a new game based on the 1979 arcade classic Lunar Lander.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As a newly appointed captain of the Pegasus corporation, you must guide a roster of colorful pilots, eclectic advisors and state-of-the-art landers through a taxing series of missions. Deliver cargo, retrieve resources, and rescue stranded pilots as you navigate a mysterious universe of moons and planets.

It’s a thankless job, replete with tension and danger, and it takes a psychological toll on your crew. But someone has to keep this unseen lifeblood of the interplanetary economy moving.

When a mysterious portal appears, leading to a strange, unexplored planet, you will find you are on a collision course with some sinister truths that lie unseen behind the universe. Poor flying and fatigue will stress your pilots, and can lead to sensory illusions… the bane of long-haul solo pilots. They may start to see things that may not be real—is that a mine or a fish? And what’s with those celestial pink elephants?!

With multiple pilots, four ships and a dozen upgrades to collect, you can get the job done if you can manage it all… if not, the stakes are high, and not just for your career.

Beautiful Art

A luxurious sci-fi landscape in Dreams Uncorporated’s unique, hand-drawn style.

Deep Campaign

Tackle 30 missions across five moons and planets: Nueva Luna, Mars, Venus, Ganymede, and the mysterious Etimus.

Difficulty Settings

Four difficulty levels, with the highest one, insane, raising the stakes with permadeath.

Customization

Countless pilot options, with procedurally generated characters and attributes, four unique ships, and a dozen upgrades to equip.

Don’t Go Mad

Keep your wits about you—rising stress will lead to hallucinations and space madness!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles