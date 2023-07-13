Puzzle Platformer Sephonie Headed to All Major Consoles on July 23 - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Analgesic Productions announced the puzzle platformer, Sephonie, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 21.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in April 2022.

View the console teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In this 3D puzzle-platformer, parkour through an island’s mysterious caverns! Dash and wallrun through lush caves, subterranean oceans, and surreal cityscapes.

Discovernew abilities to navigate rocky levels, or use creatures like the long-tongued Ribbat to grapple through the air!

Three biologists are on a mission to research uninhabited Sephonie Island’s creatures. But as they approach the island, a sudden storm leaves them shipwrecked.

They will find their motivations and loyalties put to the test as they navigate the caverns, facing not only physical challenges but also manifestations of their deepest memories and dreams.

As they grow more intimate with each other and the island, an ancient force, brewing deep in the island’s abyss, may threaten their newfound relationship, and the world…

Key Features:

Master parkour-esque moves to sprint, jump, wall run and fling yourself through massive caverns!

A beautiful and varied cave system filled with all manner of large and surprising creatures.

In the casual “Puzzle Grid” minigame, combine multicolored puzzle pieces to link with creatures, from adorable mammals to gigantic whales!

A deep, emotional story about the close bonds of a trio, the priorities of nations, and the delicate connection between humans and nature.

The postgame “Bubble Adventure” and fiendishly hidden items provide a fun challenge for advanced spelunkers.

Adventure” and fiendishly hidden items provide a fun challenge for advanced spelunkers. A human experience crafted entirely by the IGF Grand Prize-nominated duo of Marina Kittaka and Melos Han-Tani, behind works such as Anodyne 1 and 2, Even the Ocean, and All Our Asias.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

