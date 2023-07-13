TrinityS Arrives October 20 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher and developer Indie-us Games, and publisher Phoenixx announced TrinityS will leave Early Access and officially launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on October 20. It will be priced at $13.99 for the Standard Edition and $21.99 for the Special Edition.

The game first released in April 2022 for PC via Stem Early Access.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

TrinityS condenses the thrilling elements of massively multiplayer online RPG endgame encounters into a white-knuckle, “Boss Rush” cooperative online action game for up to three players. Skip the massively multiplayer online level grind and face off against fearsome foes that require precise coordination to defeat!

All of the Fun, None the “MMO Grind”

TrinityS highlights the best parts of massively multiplayer online endgame content by skipping the repetitive grind for levels or gear. Get straight to the action with well-designed boss encounters that will test players’ timing, skills, and coordination.

Up to three players can challenge a variety of formidable bosses, each with its own unique fight mechanics and attacks. In this game, where movement and positioning are crucial, a momentary error in judgment can be fatal. Dive right into the excitement of MMO endgame content with your friends.

Trinity is the Magic Number!

TrinityS features three unique characters:

Grey is a Knight who serves as a shield to protect his allies.

Emile is a Wizard who clears away enemies with powerful magic.

Bell is a Priest who supports allies with her healing power.

Each adventurer has different skills that can be customized between battles, allowing you to fine-tune each to your play style. Choose the role that suits you best and learn to use the adventurer’s different characteristics and skills with your team to take down the bosses!

Positioning and Communication are the Keys

In TrinityS, position and communication are paramount to defeating the bosses. Being in the right place lets you avoid massive damage from attacks and access powerful passive buffs the longer your character stands in place.

Communicate with your team to coordinate positions and timing of special skills to your party to victory!

Play Solo

TrinityS is a cooperative online action game but can also be played solo. Partner with AI companions to hone your skills on different bosses, experiment with other skills or learn to play a different adventurer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

