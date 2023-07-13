Master Detective Archives Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 106K, PS5 Sells 49K - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is up two spots to retake first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 17,996 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 9, 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) remained in second place with sales of 14,109 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place with sales of 9,736 units. Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (NS) fell from first to fourth place with sales of 9,566 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up from seventh to fifth place with sales of 6,935 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up from eighth to sixth place with sales of 6,247 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is up from 10th to seventh place with sales of 5,550 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 86,450 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 48,858 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,196 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 824 units, and the 3DS sold 44 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 17,996 (1,741,310) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 14,109 (387,899) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,736 (5,364,524) [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 9,566 (64,905) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,935 (3,185,782) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,247 (1,112,495) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,550 (4,054,235) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,979 (5,230,148) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,727 (3,415,119) [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 4,494 (7,814)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 54,879 (5,016,090) PlayStation 5 – 45,061 (3,353,628) Switch Lite – 20,613 (5,410,046) Switch – 10,958 (19,432,941) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,797 (537,707) PlayStation 4 – 3,196 (7,884,664) Xbox Series X – 769 (203,024) Xbox Series S – 55 (268,519) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 44 (1,191,898)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

