Gex Trilogy Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 693 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Limited Run Games working with IP holder Square Enix has announced Gex Trilogy for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The collection includes Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko. Gex was released for the PlayStation 1, 3DO, Sega Saturn, and PC, while the Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko were released for the PlayStation 1, Nintendo 64, and Game Boy Color.

View the reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles