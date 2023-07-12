Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Delayed to Early 2024, Closed Beta Set for July 24 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing announced Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has been delayed from 2023 to early 2024. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A closed beta will start on July 24 and last for three days. Those interested can register for the closed beta here.

Distinguished Guests

Vivian Hughes, a representative of Radiant, the mysterious organization behind the Solar Crown, welcomed some distinguished guests at TDU Connect. Alain Jarniou, creative director at KT Racing; Camille Courtier, associate producer; and Guillaume Guinet, lead game designer, were joined by other motorsport fans: sim racing content creators BlackPanthaa, Alex VII, and Alan Boiston from Team VVV. The guests were lucky enough to get an exclusive hands-on demo of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and to give their first impressions. The gameplay session also highlighted the game’s important social features, which allowed them to meet, use the integrated voice chat, and take part in missions and races together.

A Grand Tour

During the show, the guests explored the different faces and diversity of Hong Kong Island, which has been recreated at 1:1 scale. The tour started at the Solar Hotel, created by the KT Racing team. Built on the site of Victoria Park in the heart of Causeway Bay, the Solar Hotel is a 120-floor, 540-metre-high architectural marvel with a unique and futuristic design. After the guided tour of a suite, Alain Jarniou continued exploring the inside of the building with a stop at the hotel lobby. Designed as a social hub, this majestic hall is primarily a place to meet, chat and gather with other players. In the large open space, the best drivers are showcased and any activities available are displayed. It’s the perfect place to make friends or stoke rivalries! To further enhance the social experience, in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown players can control their customized avatar as soon as they get out of their car. Available in enclosed areas, such as the Solar Hotel, this feature offers a wide variety of interactions and gameplay possibilities.

Are You a Street or Sharp?

The gameplay session also revealed other important locations in the game: the headquarters of the Sharps and the Streets. Located at different ends of the island, they reflect the two clans’ lifestyles and opposing views on luxury. The Streets chose to take over a former night club where the dark ambiance is offset by neon lights; while the Sharps opted to revitalize the restaurant of a luxury hotel to give it the calm and dignified atmosphere that characterizes their clan.

Each of the guests, who are all competitors at heart, joined their favorite clan to take part in a frantic race, in which they tried to cross the finish line in first place and bring glory to their clan.

In a 1:1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island, take part in an extraordinary competition, the Solar Crown, organized by the influential Radiant. At the wheel of exceptional racing cars from prestigious brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many more, you are free to explore the island’s varied environments, or take part in the most popular races on Hong Kong Island. Beyond the cars in your stable, a reflection of your inspiration and reward for all your hard work, you can customize your lifestyle any way you see fit: choose your clan, Sharp or Street, and dress to impress, stand out from the crowd and defend your clan. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown retains the series’ original DNA, while bringing a modern updated vision of the multiplayer racing game to offer players luxury, exceptional cars and competition, reflecting the life that they’ve always dreamt of.

