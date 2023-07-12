Behaviour Interactive Opens New Studio in the UK - News

posted 4 hours ago

Behaviour Interactive announced it has opened up a new studio in the United Kingdom called Behaviour UK – South. The studio is based in the South West of the UK in Truro, Cornwall.

Behaviour UK – South is composed of former employees at Antimatter Games, which was recently announced to be shutting down.

"Many truly talented individuals have been undeservedly impacted by the economic challenges that have led to layoffs across the gaming industry," said Behaviour Interactive services division executive vice president Wayne Meazza.

"When we learned Antimatter Games was closing, we jumped at the opportunity to accelerate our strategic expansion by adding the studio’s proven, experienced team. This represented a true win-win situation, particularly given how Antimatter shared Behaviour’s well-established culture of collaborative ambition."

Behaviour UK – South general manager and former Antimatter Games CEO Rich Barham added, "We are thrilled that we can continue to pursue our passion for making games as part of the Behaviour team. We feel very fortunate that we can maintain our home in beautiful Truro, and we look forward to welcoming new members to the team over the coming months and years."

