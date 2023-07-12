Axiom Verge 2 Out Now for Xbox One - News

Developer Thomas Happ Games announced Axiom Verge 2 is now available on the Xbox One for $19.99. A bundle that includes Axiom Verge 1 and Axiom Verge 2 is available for $34.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in August 2021, followed by PC via Steam in August 2022.

View the Xbox launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You may have played Axiom Verge, or heard it referenced as a benchmark for indie action-exploration games. This long awaited sequel expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities, and gameplay.

Indra, the billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate, heads to Antarctica to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, but ultimately finds herself in entirely different reality, infected by parasitic machines that both aid and confound her. Where is she? Who is the mysterious person goading her from the other end of the computer terminal?

Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines. Battle monsters. Use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive.

