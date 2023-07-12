Roman Sands RE:Build Launches for PC This Summer, for Switch and Xbox This Winter - News

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Arbitrary Metric announced Roman Sands RE:Build will first launch for PC via Steam this Summer, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this Winter.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ENTER.

Escape the captivating luxury resort like no other! Immerse yourself in a realm of unparalleled beauty, where crystal-clear waters meet pristine beaches, and befriend the vibrant and unforgettable characters! Meet Betty, Bunk, Herold, Sylvia, and immerse yourself in the art of impeccable service. Forge unforgettable connections and don’t.

WAKE UP.

I was dreaming. We were sitting out on the balcony in the sun, like we used to, legs dangling over the edge, cars going by on the street. Our upstairs neighbor must’ve had a window open… I could hear her crying. Someone’s dog, howling through lungs filled with plastic.

But we both know where this leads.

EXIT.

