Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – TDU Connect Set for July 12 - News

Nacon announced it will host a TDU Connect that will share new gameplay and details for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

The showcase will be 30 minutes long and take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

Read details on the game below:

In a 1:1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island, take part in an extraordinary competition, the Solar Crown, organized by the influential Radiant. At the wheel of exceptional racing cars from prestigious brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many more, you are free to explore the island’s varied environments, or take part in the most popular races on Hong Kong Island.

Beyond the cars in your stable, a reflection of your inspiration and reward for all your hard work, you can customize your lifestyle any way you see fit: choose your clan, Sharp or Street, and dress to impress, stand out from the crowd and defend your clan. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown retains the DNA of the original works, while bringing a modern updated vision of the multiplayer racing game, to offer players luxury, exceptional cars and competition, reflecting the life that they’ve always dreamt of.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

