Roguelike Deckbuilder Oaken Launches July 20 for All Major Platforms

Publishers Goblinz Publishing and Red Art Games, and developer Laki Studios announced the roguelike deckbuilder, Oaken, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 20.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in Early Access in May 2022.

The world of Oaken is a mythical place, existing in a not-easily-defined space and time. It is stretched among the branches of the Great Oak. Its inhabitants are spirits, who all listen to the same voice called the Oak Song.

The loss of that voice starts a series of events leading to a struggle which may either heal or destroy the Great Oak.

Key Features:

Roguelike, hero-oriented campaign, with deck management.

management. A mystical world inhabited by spirits with celtic and tribal vibes.

A randomly generated world map with tons of levels, bosses and events to be discovered.

Unique, highly tactical battles on a hexagonal grid, where position and rotation is everything.

Upgrade your spells and spirits the way you want.

Easy to learn, hard to master—chill and challenge modes suitable for any player.

