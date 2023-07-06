Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Smoke and Rain as Playable Fighters, 4 Kameo Fighters Revealed - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 called Lin Kuei. The trailer reveals Smoke and Rain will be playable characters, while Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, and Scorpion will be Kameo Fighters.

View the Lin Kuei trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Revealed in a new trailer focused on Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s struggle to establish the Lin Kuei’s purpose in Liu Kang’s new Mortal Kombat Universe, the video introduces Smoke, a fellow member of the ancient warrior clan with a mastery of stealth and practical magic. With deep ties to Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Smoke has made the clan’s mission his own and joins his Lin Kuei brethren in defense of Earthrealm. The trailer also provides a first look at Rain, the High Mage of Outworld who has honed his craft of water magic into a fierce weapon and now hopes to learn the realms’ darkest and most powerful sorcery.

Additionally, Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, and Scorpion can all be seen in the video as new Kameo Fighters, which provide a wide range of support moves and abilities during matches.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

