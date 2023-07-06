Naraka: Bladepoint Goes Free-to-Play and Launches on PS5 on July 13 - News

Developer 24 Entertainment announced the action combat battle royale game, Naraka: Bladepoint, will go free-to-play and launch for the PlayStation 5 on July 13. Wishlisting the PS5 version is now available on the PlayStation Store.

All PS5 players will get a Katana skin, a Ryuzan·Frost Reflection, and two Immortal Treasures. PlayStation Plus subscribers will get five more Treasures, an exclusive Headwear designed exclusively for PlayStation Plus members, and more goodies.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 11, for the Xbox Series X|S in June 2022, and for the Xbox One in December 2022.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into the legends of the Far East in Naraka: Bladepoint; team up with your friends in fast-paced melee fights for a Battle Royale experience unlike any other.

Heroes from all over the world have gathered on Morus Island, where two ancient gods collided eons ago—creating the Mask of Immortality: an artifact of legendary power. You are one such hero, ready to face many others on your way to claim it.

Experience a unique fighting gameplay, combining fast movements in a large environment and a deep and intense melee combat system based on combos, parries, and counters.

Build your own playstyle from our immense roster of original characters, each with unique customizable skills, and all using a wide array of weaponry ranging from Katanas to Muskets.

In addition to the many different competitive modes you can enter as a team with your friends, Naraka: Bladepoint offers solo campaigns, new seasonal content and a deep customization system rarely seen in Battle Royales.

More than 20 millions players have already joined the fray, it’s your turn now!

Melee-Focused Combat

Dynamic, fast-paced and ever shifting; battle your enemies with punishing combos, parries and grit or outsmart them using lethal counters in an intense mind game.

Boundless Movement

Wall run, swoop down, and zip across mountains and buildings with ease as you hunt down unsuspecting foes using your grappling hook and parkour skills.

Your Build, Your Playstyle

Combine a variety of melee and ranged weapons with our cast of powerful heroes, each with customized skills and unique Ultimate moves.

Eastern Legends

Travel to the magnificent but dangerous land of Morus and Holoroth, where great battles have shaped a beautiful landscape inspired by Far Eastern legends.

