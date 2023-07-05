Final Fantasy XVI Update 1.03 Out Now - News

Square Enix has released update 1.03 for Final Fantasy XVI. The update "fixes some issues and adds some new functionality. We recommend that you install this update before playing the game."

Read the patch notes below:

Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu: Motion Blur Strength – Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely. Player Follow (Movement) Player Follow (Attack) – Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.

Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.

Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F.

Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.

Corrects some text issues.

Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube.

Final Fantasy XVI is available now for the PlayStation 5.

Announcing the release of update 1.03 which makes a number of improvements to Final Fantasy XVI. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/BBkwlQsIVm — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) July 6, 2023

