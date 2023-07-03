Ark: Survival Ascended Delayed to October - News

Studio Wildcard announced the current-generation remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved, Ark: Survival Ascended, has been delayed to October 2023. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"After much deliberation, we’ve decided to delay the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended to later this year and ship the title on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC in October 2023," reads the announcement.

"We’ve found it challenging working with Unreal Engine 5.2, but at the same time, it is incredibly exciting. We’re discovering new ways each day to push the technology to the next level; combined with the work needed to support a fully cross-platform-moddable game ecosystem on consoles and PC, it’s clear that we’ll need a bit more time.

"We’ve also decided to separate the release date of The Island and Scorched Earth. With what we’ve learned about remastering The Island from the ground-up, it wouldn’t be feasible to complete Scorched Earth to a standard we’re happy with. So for now, we’re going to plan that Scorched Earth will be coming to ASA in December this year, Ragnarok and Aberration will follow in Q1 2024, and the rest of the maps beyond then."

Due to the delay and launching with less content it will now release at an Early Access price of $44.99 and will have a launch discount bringing it down to $39.99. The game is expected to leave Early Access in late 2024.

"We had initially planned to ship with more content on Day One, but that won’t be happening, so we’re adjusting the launch price accordingly," reads the announcement.

"We know you really want to get your hands on ASA, and we appreciate that support and enthusiasm. We’re going to do our best to work hard to make sure that we can deliver a tremendous next-gen ARK experience that meets both your expectations and our own."

The developer is also busy developing the sequel, ARK 2, which will release towards the end of 2024 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

